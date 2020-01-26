Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly not giving up on a potential transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

The Germany international has struggled to establish himself as a key player in his time in Serie A, despite previously looking top class in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

According to the Express, there had been some concern from Man Utd over signing Can due to his connections with their rivals Liverpool, but they now state Solskjaer remains keen on getting a deal done.

The Red Devils could certainly do with strengthening in the middle of the park at the moment after a difficult season, particularly with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba out injured.

Can surely still has something to offer at this level, and could be available on the cheap as well if previous reports are anything to go by.

It was recently suggested by Calciomercato that Juventus could let the 26-year-old go for as little as £25milllion.

That could be a bargain for a player proven in the Premier League who’d also arguably still have his peak years ahead of him.

United fans won’t be too picky at this point and will surely just want anyone to come in and strengthen their side this January.