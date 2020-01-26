Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed the current Liverpool squad, claiming that they can be champions everywhere.

City produced some scintillating performances in the Premier League during the past two seasons, winning both. However, it seems that Liverpool will prevent them from completing a hat-trick of league titles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been magnificent this season, losing just two matches across all competitions so far. In the Premier League, Liverpool have amassed 67 out of a maximum 69 points so far and are well on course to lifting their first title in three decades.

Guardiola lavished praise on the Reds and said that they could win the title in the other major European leagues as well. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “Liverpool obviously will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany. They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 victories, one draw.

“In the recent past when Chelsea won the league, the next season, they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same. When we won the league we repeated the league. In Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Italy as well. But Liverpool are just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from that.”

Whether Liverpool would be able to win the La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga, we will never know but this bunch of players is capable of beating almost every big team in Europe. The Reds are currently in a strong position to win the Premier League and are equally capable of defending their Champions League title.

Liverpool play their FA Cup fourth round fixture against Shrewsbury today before taking on West Ham on Wednesday.