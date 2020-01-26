‘This man never learns’ – These Manchester United fans on Solskjaer’s lineup vs Tranmere

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tinkered with the Red Devils’ lineup for this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th round clash against League One outfit Tranmere Rovers.

Solskjaer has made six changes to the side that were defeated 2-0 by Burnley during midweek. The most notable changes are in defence with the Norwegian opting for three central-defenders and two wing-backs.

Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones will be at the heart of defence whilst Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw will be tasked with providing width to the team.

Juan Mata and Dan James have been replaced by Jesse Lingard and promising youngster Mason Greenwood. Solskjaer hasn’t rotated too heavily though as Anthony Martial will still be leading the line.

Take a look at United’s lineup below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

He has started Martial and Maguire this man never learns — Owais (@JuanOfOurOwn) January 26, 2020

A back 3/5 against Tranmere, kill me now ? — Kieran ??????? (@UtdKieran) January 26, 2020

Again no Gomes… — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) January 26, 2020

Why is Martial starting a game like this — Jacøb (@Jacobmufc_) January 26, 2020

WHY ARE WE STARTING FULL STRENGTH — Josh (@UnitedJosh__) January 26, 2020

Should be sacked just for this alone. — Dyl (@UtdDyl) January 26, 2020

5 at the back again league 1 relegation fodder How do people back this guy? Gomes not even on the bench. — Dan (@Dxnbissaka) January 26, 2020

Ole is playing not to lose He’s prioritising himself over the team #OleOut — UNITED (@UtdChart) January 26, 2020

5 at the back against League 1 Tranmere rovers, Maguire & Martial start, Gomes not even in the squad. Are you kidding me. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) January 26, 2020

Perhaps Solskjaer’s decided to field some of his most important players in this afternoon’s cup clash in a bid to pull off a comfortable win and build some momentum for his struggling side.

With highly-rated talents like Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes left on the bench, do you think Solskjaer has made the right choices with his lineup today?

Should the Red Devils have rested all of their usual starters in a bid to keep the side fully fit for two crucial clashes against Manchester City and Wolves next week?