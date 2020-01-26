Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

According to Don Balon, the Germany international had become a target for Barcelona to help replace the injured Luis Suarez, but it seems he prefers a potential move to Anfield.

Werner has been a world class performer for Leipzig in recent times and clearly seems set for a big career at the highest level.

Liverpool don’t exactly look desperate for new attacking players right now, but it would also be hard to pass up the chance to sign Werner if he’s available and keen on joining.

Don Balon claim the 23-year-old could move for as little as £46million, which seems a real bargain for a forward of his quality, while his best years are also surely still ahead of him.

Barcelona could really have done with adding that goal threat to their side in the absence of Suarez, but Don Balon suggest he’s already made up his mind about moving to England next.

The report adds that Liverpool would probably be the front-runners, though Manchester United and Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors for Werner.