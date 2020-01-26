Tottenham are reportedly in discussions with Real Madrid regarding a transfer for Gareth Bale.

The Welsh international who is currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt hasn’t been at his best for a while with injuries and lack of form seeing him amass only three goals and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions so far.

Spurs have been linked to Bale for a while and according to Express, discussions regarding a transfer are going on between them and Real Madrid. This report also claims that the one issue Tottenham could have is the 30-year-old’s wages as he currently earns £650,000-a-week. Bale

So far, Spurs have made only one signing this month in Gedson Fernandes. The North London club needs an attacking reinforcement with Harry Kane out injured. Someone of Bale’s experience would be a pretty decent addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

However, it will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to sign the 30-year-old with only a few days to go before the transfer window closes. Besides, there is more chances of him being a regular at Real than at Tottenham.