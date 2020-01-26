Christian Eriksen will reportedly arrive in Italy soon to complete his transfer to Inter Milan.

The Danish international has been linked to the Nerazzurri for a while now with Sky Italia claiming that he was close to joining them. A recent report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport (as cited by fcinter1908) suggests that his €20 million transfer could be completed in a matter of hours.

Eriksen has been instrumental in Spurs’ improvement in recent years. Since joining the club from Ajax, the Dane has made 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists. Given his stature, Tottenham would be disappointed to sell him for only €20 million.

Eriksen would be a solid addition to Inter if he does join them and he’ll be needed to be at his very best if the Nerazzurri are to have a chance of winning the Serie A.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently second in the table with 47 points, four behind leaders Juventus. Their next fixture is against Cagliari at the San Siro today.