With the transfer window soon to close across Europe, Manchester United’s need for players is obvious, but one who they were tracking, Inter Milan midfielder, Matias Vecino, looks to have given the thumbs up to Everton.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Mirror, the Uruguayan international is surplus to requirements at the San Siro, with Antonio Conte undertaking a rebuilding project of his own, though it seems he’s set for Everton rather than Man Utd.

The Nerazzurri, who could only manage a draw against Cagliari on Sunday, a game which saw front man, Lautaro Martinez, sent off in injury time, are believed to want £16.8m for Vecino’s services, according to the report.

That sort of money shouldn’t be beyond United, but Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Mirror, suggest that the Toffees have beaten them to the punch and made an offer through intermediaries in the knowledge that Carlo Ancelotti has seen enough of the player during his coaching stint at Napoli to believe he will fit into his plans moving forward.

It’s a move that The Mirror note is intriguing for the player too, given a lack of playing time in 2019/20.

This could be another blow for United in the transfer market, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking in need of more options in midfield at the moment due to key duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay being out injured.