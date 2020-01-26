Menu

Video: Anthony Martial scores lovely curler for Man United vs Tranmere

On the brink of halftime in Manchester United’s FA Cup 4th round clash against League One side Tranmere Rovers, the Red Devils fired themselves into a 5-0 lead.

Tricky attacker Anthony Martial toyed with Tranmere’s defenders on the left-wing before playing a quick one-two with full-back Luke Shaw.

Martial then composed himself before curling the ball into the top corner, a second look at the strike seems to show the forward’s shot being deflected into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s fine strike below:

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take the momentum from today’s clash into their crucial fixtures with Manchester City and Wolves next week?

