Video: Chris Smalling and Pau Lopez CALAMITY gifts Acerbi an equaliser for Lazio

Manchester United FC
It’s not uncommon to see some nonsense on FIFA where two players get in each other’s way and it makes you think that would never happen in real life.

Try telling that to the Roma fans, after Chris Smalling and Pau Lopez combined with a calamitous piece of defending to gift Lazio an equaliser in the big derby this evening:

It’s hard to tell who’s most at fault here, the keeper has a shocker but Smalling makes it much worse by failing to get the ball away.

Roma’s opener from Edin Dzeko was also a gift as the keeper rushed out and didn’t get anywhere near the ball, so this probably evens things up.

