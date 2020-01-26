Video: Curtis Jones scores again in The FA Cup to put Liverpool 1-0 up on Shrewsbury

It’s starting to become clear that the big teams don’t value the FA Cup quite as much as they used to, but it could become a good proving ground for youngsters trying to break into the team.

Curtis Jones scored a stunner to dispatch Everton in the last round, and he’s only gone and scored again tonight against Shrewsbury.

This might not be a long range stunner like last time, but it’s a magnificent finish and proves he can use both feet:

Liverpool have played a stronger team compared to the previous round, but it’s still not a full strength selection from Jurgen Klopp.

He’ll be hoping they can see this out to avoid a replay, but there’s still a long time to go.