Video: Former Man United player Donald Love scores HORRIFIC own goal for Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

There’s nothing better than seeing an own goal that makes you wonder what the defender was actually trying to do.

This wasn’t quite on the level of Santiago Vergini at Sunderland where he scored a thumping half volley from outside the box past his own keeper, but Donald Love has had a shocker here.

There’s no real danger as he catches it on the half volley and sticks in it an the near post:

Nightmare start to the second half for Shrewsbury Town ?#EmiratesFACup #SHRLIV pic.twitter.com/Q7zrm8av6v — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 26, 2020

His reaction says it all, with the former Man United defender probably dreaming of scoring today, but you have to think that this isn’t what he had in mind.