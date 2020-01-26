Menu

Video: Harry Maguire scores thunderous first goal for Man United vs Tranmere

In the ninth minute of Manchester United’s FA Cup 4th round clash against Tranmere Rovers, the Red Devils took the lead after a sensational strike.

Harry Maguire picked up the ball and beat a defender before blasting the ball into the top corner with a superb effort from the edge of the box.

Tranmere’s goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this thunderous strike.

Take a look at United’s superb opener below:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup.

