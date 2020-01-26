Video: Instinctive Cristiano Ronaldo makes it EIGHT games in a row with late goal vs Napoli

In the end this goal wasn’t enough to help Juventus take anything from the game, but it showed just how good Cristiano Ronaldo is even at the age of 34.

Juve were struggling and didn’t create any dangerous attacks, but Ronaldo stepped up and grabbed a goal out of nothing to drag his team back into the game:

O 31 gol de Cristiano Ronaldo em 32 jogos na temporada e o 8° jogo seguido da Serie A em que ele faz ao menos um gol! pic.twitter.com/i0hzaxWwlB — Cristiano Ronaldo Brasil² (@CR7BrasiI2) January 26, 2020

This also means he’s scored at least one goal in each of his last eight games which is phenomenal. He started the season poorly and many wondered if age was starting to catch up with him, but this proves it was just a blip.