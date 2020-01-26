Video: Jason Cummings’ clinical finish for Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

In the 74th minute of this evening’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Shrewsbury and Liverpool, the Shrews grabbed a surprise equaliser against the Reds.

Jason Cummings used latched onto the ball after a header from one of his teammates and used a lovely touch to take the ball past Dejan Lovren.

The forward held off challenges before slotting the ball into the bottom corner past Adrian.

Take a look at the Scotland international’s fine strike below:

The 24-year-old has given Shrewsbury a real chance to pull off an upset against the biggest side in the world right now.