Video: Lorenzo Insigne finishes off Juventus with a superb volley

We’re all used to Juventus winning Serie A fairly easily, but things could be different this year.

Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are putting up a real title challenge, but Juve had the chance to go six points clear with a win tonight.

Unfortunately for them, they had to go away to Napoli and they look set to leave with nothing.

It was still tight at 1-0, but Lorenzo Inisgne has surely killed Juve off with this wonderful finish:

? INSIGNE WITH A BRILLIANT VOLLEY TO SEAL IT! ? The skipper sends the San Paolo wild with a goal that doubles Napoli’s lead over Juve pic.twitter.com/wo2FvZ1Xx0 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 26, 2020

It’s been a poor season for Napoli but this win will be huge for them, and it’s fitting that Insigne was the man to score the vital goal when you consider how much he means to the club and the city.

Juve might not have it all their own way this time round.