Video: Man United’s Greenwood scores penalty with weaker foot vs Tranmere

In the 55th minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th round clash between Manchester United and Tranmere Rovers, the Red Devils were awarded a penalty after Tahith Chong was brought down whilst attempting to round the keeper.
18-year-old ace Mason Greenwood stepped up to take the spot-kick and showed off his brilliant talent by scoring a penalty with his apparently weaker right foot.
The England youth international sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a stone-cold effort.
Take a look at the starlet’s spot-kick below:
Star boy from the spot ?#EmiratesFACup #TRAMUN pic.twitter.com/HTliH7DbyJ
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 26, 2020
The Red Devils have an exciting talent on their hands in Greenwood.