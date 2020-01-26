Menu

Video: Man United’s Jesse Lingard scores first goal in 366 days vs Tranmere

Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant start to this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th round clash against League One outfit Tranmere Rovers.

Jesse Lingard bagged the Red Devils’ third goal after just 16 minutes. Marquee signing Harry Maguire carried the ball from the halfway line before slipping the ball into Lingard on the edge of the box.

The 27-year-old controlled the ball before curling it into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the attacking midfielder’s long-awaited goal below:

This effort should give Lingard a much-needed confidence boost after a difficult year, can the ace win back his place in United’s starting lineup soon?

