Video: Neymar dedicates goal celebration to Kobe Bryant

You can always tell how loved a sports figure is if there’s nothing but sheer appreciation and despair from everyone when they pass away.

Everyone was shocked earlier today as the news broke through that Kobe Bryant had passed away in a Helicopter crash and the tributes are flowing in from everywhere.

Neymar was the latest to pay tribute, as he dedicated his second goal against Lille to Kobe with his celebration:

Neymar dedicated his goal to Kobe Bryant. ?? pic.twitter.com/6cZR4UKXVy — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) January 26, 2020

Neymar just dedicated his 2nd goal of the night to Kobe. Class touch. pic.twitter.com/KVJ2mb9y2u — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 26, 2020

It’s clear that he was a very popular man and will be missed by a lot of people, and our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones at a very difficult time.