Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hailed Billy Gilmour for his performance against Hull City yesterday.

The Blues progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating the Tigers 2-1 in their own backyard. It took just six minutes for Michy Batshuayi to open the scoring before Fikayo Tomori doubled the lead in the 64th through a header. Hull pulled one back in the 78th minute after Kamil Grosicki’s free-kick found the net thanks to a deflection on the way.

Gilmour played a few minutes during the second half as he came on as a substitute for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Lampard said that he was the best player on the pitch during that time. Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, the 41-year-old said: “I thought Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch for the period of time he was on the pitch. He came in, he passed it, he moved it, he played the simple pass through the lines, he had little bits of contact. I trust him to come on and do the job.”

Gilmour has so far featured in five matches for Chelsea this season which includes a couple of substitute appearances in the Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. The 18-year-old produced a decent performance against Hull yesterday and provided he keeps doing well with the reserves, Lampard might give him more first-team opportunities during the remainder of the 2019/20.

Chelsea’s next match is a tough one as they play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next weekend.