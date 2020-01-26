It’s been a long road back to full fitness for West Ham’s Winston Reid, with the player not having kicked a ball in anger for almost two years.

Now 31 years of age, Reid, the hero in the Hammers’ last-ever match at Upton Park against Manchester United, has decided to fight for a place in David Moyes’ side rather than signing for Charlton Athletic on loan, according to the Sunday People (h/t Daily Star).

The New Zealander told WHUFC.com; “More than anything else, it’s about getting back into a rhythm again, getting back into a rhythm of training, and doing all this, and playing and whatever.

“It’s fine now, the injury’s healed now, there’s no issues with it – so now it’s about finding out where I am at on the pitch.”

The Daily Mail are reporting other offers for the player from MLS sides Sporting Kansas City and Nashville SC, and with Moyes’ bid for Nottingham Forest defensive starlet, Matty Cash, already on the table, it’s difficult to see where Reid will get any minutes at the London Stadium.