AC Milan ace Suso is reportedly edging closer to securing a move to Sevilla ahead of the January transfer window deadline this week.

The Spaniard has been with the Italian giants since 2015, and has gone on to contribute 24 goals and 31 assists in 153 appearances.

Having established himself as a crucial figure in the line-up with his creative quality and goal threat, the fact that he’s managed just one goal and two assists in 17 outings so far this season show how he has struggled this year.

Further, after coach Stefano Pioli switched to a 4-4-2 system, Suso has dropped out of the XI and hasn’t featured in the last three Serie A games, and that in turn has seemingly led to further talk of a possible exit from the San Siro this month.

According to AS, an agreement over a deal sending him to Sevilla is imminent, with the suggestion being that he will join on loan for 18 months with an option to buy for €25m.

Time will tell whether or not that deal is officially confirmed by the clubs in question before the deadline, but the report above does give the impression that the 26-year-old is on the verge of a return to his homeland.

The decision to drop Suso has coincided with an upturn in form for Milan as they’ve won their last four games across all competitions.

With Samu Castillejo stepping in to take the spot on the right flank, it does appear as though that could help Milan decide on an exit for Suso, while perhaps getting him off the wage bill and with that touted €25m fee to come, they could opt to bring in reinforcements of their own.