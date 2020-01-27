Gabriel Martinelli is enjoying a superb first season at Arsenal and has earned the praise of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

Despite only being 18 years of age and arriving at Arsenal as a relative unknown in the summer, Martinelli has got off to a blistering start to his career at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil Under-23 international already has ten goals to his name in all competitions for the Gunners, including a particularly memorable recent solo effort in a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited to have seen their club snap up this top talent, and Ronaldinho says he and others in Brazil are also expecting big things of Martinelli.

Discussing the teenager’s impact at AFC so far, Ronaldinho compared it to the way Brazil legend Ronaldo played when he first moved to Europe as a youngster.

In truly high praise for Martinelli, Ronaldinho said he could see the Arsenal forward also going on to become the best player in the world.

“We as Brazilians are very excited about him and his future. It is one thing to have the talent – but another at the age of 18 to have the confidence,” the former Barcelona man told the Daily Mirror.

“He reminds me of Ronaldo his first season in Europe he scored 30 goals and people were thinking: ‘who is this 18 year old Brazilian kid?’

“He wanted the ball, he would run at players, there was no fear no matter what players or team he was playing against – and I see that similar attitude in Martinelli.

“He just wants to be on the ball and score goals. Ronaldo went on to be the best player in the world – and that can also be the aim of Martinelli.”