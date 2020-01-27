Arsenal have reportedly embarrassed themselves in the transfer market once again as they’ve realised they can’t afford to sign Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

This is according to Coluna do Fla, who claim the Gunners were close to finalising a transfer deal for Mari, only to realise they didn’t have the €9million they needed to pay to the Brazilian club.

Arsenal fans have got used to this kind of poor organisation, both on and off the pitch in recent times, and it’s clear this latest blunder has got many of their supporters immensely frustrated.

Arsenal could really do with strengthening in defence this January after a dire first half of the season which sees them sit 10th in the Premier League with a whopping 34 goals conceded in 24 games.

This is far from good enough for a club of AFC’s size, and a signing like Mari could really have been an improvement on the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

However, it now seems like the move is not happening, and this is the response from some Gooners on Twitter…

Arsenal really tried to buy a centre half and had the company credit card declined, a deeply embarrassing institution. — Mikel Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) January 27, 2020

Arsenal joke too much ??Someone flying to London only to disappoint him. — ??????_??????????™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) January 27, 2020

Arsenal board seem so incompetent. Really embarrassing. — Mikhael Dolken (@MikhaelDolken88) January 27, 2020

Arsenal are a joke smh https://t.co/aEGNJfG6do — Europa Dope (@RationaIBias) January 27, 2020

Absolute joke. Flamengo bluntly putting it out there that Arsenal changed the terms of sale and that they are a “serious club”. Raul you’re making a fool out of us ? get a defender IN! #Arsenal #Transfers https://t.co/ES5Jg0DSHr — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) January 27, 2020

If true says all you need to know about the owners & board excited they said let’s just hope this isn’t true 14 years at the Emirates ???????????????? https://t.co/VnMwJ7lU7u — Lee Judges (@leemarkjudges) January 27, 2020

I didn't think it could get much worse than this. Beyond embarrassing from Arsenal. https://t.co/FZe1XRgIVS — John. (@ByJohnSmith) January 27, 2020