“Deeply embarrassing” – These Arsenal fans respond to latest transfer blunder

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have reportedly embarrassed themselves in the transfer market once again as they’ve realised they can’t afford to sign Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

This is according to Coluna do Fla, who claim the Gunners were close to finalising a transfer deal for Mari, only to realise they didn’t have the €9million they needed to pay to the Brazilian club.

Arsenal fans have got used to this kind of poor organisation, both on and off the pitch in recent times, and it’s clear this latest blunder has got many of their supporters immensely frustrated.

Arsenal could really do with strengthening in defence this January after a dire first half of the season which sees them sit 10th in the Premier League with a whopping 34 goals conceded in 24 games.

This is far from good enough for a club of AFC’s size, and a signing like Mari could really have been an improvement on the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

However, it now seems like the move is not happening, and this is the response from some Gooners on Twitter…

