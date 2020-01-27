Emre Can could reportedly be moving closer towards the Juventus exit door with a move to Borussia Dortmund being touted this week.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the 26-year-old, as he simply hasn’t been able to cement his place in Maurizio Sarri’s plans since the Italian tactician took charge in Turin last summer.

SEE MORE: Juventus tipped to propose two-man swap deal to land €50m-rated starlet

Can has made just eight appearances across all competitions, almost all of which have come off the bench while he wasn’t included in their Champions League squad for the group stage.

In turn, with competition for places fierce in the Juventus midfield, it appears as though an exit to secure a more prominent role elsewhere would be the sensible move from the German international and he could be edging closer to a solution.

Sky Sports note how the midfield ace is close to completing a move to Dortmund, as talks between the two clubs started up again on Monday.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter and transfer expert Nicolo Schira in his tweet below (and re-reported by Football Italia), the deal could be worth €23m, while Can could pen a contract which will keep him with the Bundesliga giants until 2024.

It would seem like a sensible signing from Dortmund to bolster their midfield options and add a bit more experience to what is currently a young squad.

For Can, a return to Germany could be a good move to rediscover his best form and to re-establish himself in the picture to make Joachim Low’s squad for EURO 2020 this summer.

With that in mind, an exit this week before the transfer deadline would seem to make a lot of sense, but it remains to be seen if the clubs officially announce an agreement and confirm the numbers suggested below by Schira.