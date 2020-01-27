Arsenal looked in good form in their FA Cup fourth round tie against Bournemouth on Monday, but their night was soured by an injury suffered by Shkodran Mustafi.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah in the first half put them in full control of the encounter as they eye a spot in the fifth round.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt have been left delighted with what he saw in the opening 45 minutes as not only did they keep Bournemouth under control, but they also played some excellent football at times, notably in the build-up to their second goal.

However, it wasn’t all good news for the Gunners as confirmed in their tweet below as Mustafi’s night came to an early end.

After falling awkwardly on his ankle after making a challenge in the air, the German defender was in pain immediately and needed attention from the Arsenal medical staff.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t even make it off the pitch on his own weight and was stretchered off, which will now raise fears that he might have sustained a serious injury to his ankle.

It’s hoped that is not the case, but ultimately until further tests and scans are carried out, it remains unclear as to whether or not Mustafi may now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

While the 27-year-old has received his fair share of criticism and scrutiny having established an unwanted reputation of being error prone, he was impressing during the tie with Bournemouth and so an injury setback would come as a bitter blow at this stage.