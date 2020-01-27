Blow for Arsenal in Thomas Lemar chase as Bayern Munich look to reignite their interest

It’s still not clear if Arsenal actually have the money to do any meaningful business in this transfer window. A move for Pablo Mari looked likely until it became apparent they didn’t have the money to sign him

That would suggest a move for Atletico Madrid’s French midfielder Thomas Lemar is unlikely to happen. He’s been heavily linked with a move to London with either The Gunners or Spurs in this window, but they face some serious competition.

Francefootball have reported that Bayern Munich are thinking about reigniting their interest in the Atleti man, after failing to sign him 18 months ago.

It’s suggested that he might cost around €60m which could be a sticking point, but Bayern already have Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernanez and Corentin Tolisso so he would have plenty of French company if he did make the switch.

He’s not been impressive in Spain and Diego Simeone even made comments about him not living up to expectations, so they haven’t put themselves in the best place when it comes to negotiations.

The report suggests that Bayern are currently waiting for Atletico to reduce their asking price, so it’s possible that a move might have to wait until the Summer.