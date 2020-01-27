Video: Chelsea release powerful message on Holocaust Memorial Day

Chelsea have released a powerful video urging fans to speak out against antisemitism as the UK marks Holocaust Memorial Day today.

The west London club have had some trouble with racism in recent times, with the Guardian reporting last February on antisemitic chanting during a Europa League game.

Please take a moment to watch this, with the sound on. #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/eAOGqd0v8S — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2020

Since then, however, Chelsea have been vocal in trying to tackle this issue, and have put out a powerful video featuring Cesar Azpilicueta, Frank Lampard and women’s team manager Emma Hayes.

The video urges fans to use their voice to confront antisemitism whenever it arises, with the important reminder to learn from the past when it comes to standing up to bigotry and discrimination.