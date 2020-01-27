Chelsea have reportedly been handed a double boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Blues will be relatively pleased with how their season has gone so far, but especially with a lack of options and quality depth up front, Frank Lampard will be hoping for reinforcements this week to give them a boost heading into the final months of the campaign.

According to The Sun, they could still be handed a boost in their pursuit of Cavani, as it’s suggested that Atletico Madrid, rivals for his signature, may not be able to complete a move of their own due to troubles with their wage bill.

Should that rule them out, it could leave Chelsea in pole position to sign the Uruguayan striker, who boasts a record of 351 goals in 577 appearances as a professional.

Although he’s set to turn 33 next month, Cavani could still be an important signing and a real threat up front for Chelsea and with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, it appears as though he could be available for a bargain price too.

As per Calciomercato, via L’Equipe, it’s suggested that any interested party might be able to land him in a €15m deal. For a player with his quality and experience, that could be a smart piece of business for Chelsea.

That said, in the event that they miss out on him, the Telegraph add that they’ve also set their sights on AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek as an alternative, although he’s valued at £30m and so will need a bigger investment in terms of the transfer fee at least.

The Polish international has struggled this season after a breakout campaign last year, but perhaps with the right pieces around him to allow him to rediscover his prolific goalscoring form, Chelsea could be a sensible destination for him this month.