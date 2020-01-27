He’s still the most locally born player ever to play for Chelsea, but Alan Hudson is once again crossing swords with the club he served so well in the early 1970s.

The maverick midfielder has earned himself something of a reputation as a straight talker, and that hasn’t always gone down well with the football going fraternity at Stamford Bridge.

For all of his evident enthusiasm about his boyhood club, which tends to go unnoticed amongst many of the supporters, Hudson still can’t forgive Chelsea for the way that they continue to treat him.

“I knew nothing about the recent (1970 Cup Winners) reunion which was disappointing, because those people running the club haven’t a clue about our spirit in the seventies. John Boyle was also snubbed, what a disgrace,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“My friend called me from the ground at half-time thinking I snubbed them but I knew nothing about it.

“The greatest disappointment is not being able to walk onto the pitch with three of my favourite people, Marvin Hinton, John Dempsey and Tommy Baldwin. This all goes back to 1974 when they sold me and [Peter] Osgood, and they now they look at me as a leper.”