Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba to headline charity match for Australian bush fires

It seems like the outbreak of a deadly virus has taken most of the media attention away from the crisis in Australia with the bush fires, but there’s still plenty of problems down under and charity efforts are still ongoing.

As part of that, there will be a football match designed to raise funds, and Didier Drogba will play along with several well known players.

This was reported by Foxsports, and there’s plenty of names that European fans will remember, Along with Drogba, Dwight Yorke, Claudio Marchisio, Mark Bosnich and possibly David Trezeguet are set to play.

The match is due to be held on May 23rd at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, although it’s not clear if the game will be televised you have to think that some footage will emerge from the game.

The report suggests that the money raised will go to thousands of volunteer firefighters and state emergency personnel, so it’s certainly for a great cause.

Obviously the situation around the game is horrible, but it does sound like it could be highly entertaining when you consider some of the names that will be involved.