Video: Christian Eriksen arrives in Milan to complete transfer from Tottenham to Inter

Christian Eriksen looks ever closer to finalising his transfer from Tottenham to Inter Milan after arriving in Italy today.

Videos and photos below show the Denmark international arriving in Milan, with trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano stating he’s set to sign for Inter.

Eriksen should be a superb signing for the Italian giants, having enjoyed a fine career in the Premier League down the years.

One of the finest creative players in the game, the former Ajax man could form a lethal partnership with Inter striker Romelu Lukaku in this impressive-looking squad that could finally end Juventus’ recent dominance in Serie A.

Tottenham fans, however, will no doubt be gutted to see Eriksen leave after his huge contribution to their recent rise.