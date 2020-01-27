Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth: These fans delighted to see young duo get nod

Arsenal face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night, and Mikel Arteta has named a strong starting XI.

The Gunners come into this game off the back of a draw with Chelsea in the Premier League last week, while they are now five games unbeaten across all competitions.

SEE MORE: “Deeply embarrassing” – These Arsenal fans respond to latest transfer blunder

With that in mind, Mikel Arteta will be eager to keep that run going, and ideally, he will no doubt want to avoid a replay too in what is already a packed fixture schedule coming up.

It won’t be easy though away from home on Monday night at Bournemouth in a cup tie, as the home faithful will be expected to create a great atmosphere.

In turn, Arteta has named a strong line-up, as seen in the club’s tweet below, as he’s gone with experience in the form of Sokratis, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi in the heart of the side.

However, there are chances for some of the youngsters to impress with Eddie Nketiah getting the nod in the final third alongside Gabriel Martinelli, while summer signing Nicolas Pepe will hope to make his mark too.

Arsenal face another difficult trip at the weekend when they head to Burnley in the Premier League, and so it’s no surprise that Arteta has looked to change things up slightly.

Nevertheless, if they do encounter problems against Eddie Howe’s side, he does have Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Torreira on the bench to call upon if needed.

Based on the reaction from fans below though, it’s fair to say that they’re excited about seeing Nketiah get a run out, and his potential partnership with Martinelli in particular as the Brazilian starlet has impressed in his first year in England thus far.

If they duo can shine and strike up a partnership in the final third, it could certainly make Arsenal’s task a lot simpler on Monday night.

? Tonight's team news… ??????? @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack

?? Gabriel Martinelli stays in the starting XI

?? @MatteoGuendouzi also starts ? #EmiratesFACup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2020

EDDDIEEEEE — Philbert (@phiIbz_) January 27, 2020

Eddie and Martinelli jesus christ I am wet ??? — KolasiTANK?? (@badboykola) January 27, 2020

Martinelli masterclass incoming — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) January 27, 2020

EDDDDIIEEEE — Connor (@Elnenysdad) January 27, 2020

Eddie x Martinelli, the sauce — Connor (@Elnenysdad) January 27, 2020

Eddie x Gabi masterclass partnership incoming #bouars — Harrison Gregory (@HarrisonGrego10) January 27, 2020