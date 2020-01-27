Roma have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over Pedro, as they could potentially make a move for the Spaniard before the transfer deadline.

The 32-year-old has found playing time hard to come by so far this season, as he has been limited to just 12 appearances across all competitions.

Having featured in just two Premier League games since October, question marks could perhaps be raised over his future at Stamford Bridge, especially considering his current contract expires this summer and so Chelsea will surely want to avoid losing him for nothing.

There could be a solution for all parties before the end of this month though, as Calciomercato report, via Sky Sport Italia, that Roma have contacted Chelsea over Pedro.

While there is no suggestion that an agreement is close over a deal or that talks are progressing, it would seem as though Roma are at least interested in the idea of a potential swoop before the deadline and so it remains to be seen whether or not things advance.

As reported by AS, the Giallorossi are also being tipped to complete a €13m move for Barcelona’s Carles Perez this week, as they look to add reinforcements to Paulo Fonseca’s squad.

It comes after Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a serious injury earlier this month, and so while they continue to battle for a top-four finish in Serie A this season to secure a Champions League qualification spot, any additions in January could be decisive.

With the experience and quality that Pedro possesses, he could be an invaluable addition to the squad. That said, if Perez joins coupled with the likes of Cengiz Under, Diego Perotti, Nikola Kalinic, Javier Pastore, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Justin Kluivert already being in the squad, it could be argued that there might need to be movement to make space for him first.