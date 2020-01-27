The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made, and it has produced some mouth-watering ties for fans to look forward to.

Much will depend on the fourth-round replays that must still be played, but there are some potentially huge showdowns to come next month.

As seen in the draw below, should Liverpool find a way past Shrewsbury Town in their replay at Anfield, that would set up a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in arguably the pick of the round if the two Premier League giants were to meet.

Naturally though, after pulling off the shock of a comeback draw against the Reds last time out, Shrewsbury will no doubt have something to say about that, especially amid talk that Liverpool are expected to put out their U23 side.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney could be reunited with Manchester United if Derby County can see off Northampton, while there is an all-Premier League clash between either Southampton or Tottenham and Norwich City.

Man City and Leicester City will fancy their chances of advancing, while the other ties are finely balanced as there will no doubt be some more FA Cup magic served up with the threat of some upsets along the way.

Full draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City vs Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton/Derby County vs Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich City

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth/Arsenal