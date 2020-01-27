Video: Garforth Town player sent off after receiving TWO yellow cards in same passage of play

There’s a first time for everything, and we’re pretty sure we’ve never seen this happen on a football pitch before.

Watch below as this Garforth Town player is sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the same passage of play!

This is allowed to happen because the referee initially lets his first foul go because the other team has the advantage, allowing play to proceed to the other end of the pitch.

This same player, however, then charges up and commits another yellow card offence in that very passage of play, meaning the referee showed him two yellows, pointing to gesture that it was for two separate incidents.

Fair play to the ref for his conviction here, with many people likely to be unsure of the rules in this unique situation!