This transfer window has seen a big rise in rumours and talk about players who are already out on loan.

It used to be that a loan for a whole season meant just that, but now it’s common to see players being recalled and sent to a higher level, or even being brought back so the parent club can cash in.

The future of Dani Ceballos at Arsenal has seemed uncertain due to the change of managers and a lack of playing time, so Marca had reported on a possible deal that would’ve seen him go back to Spain.

They suggest that Valencia are keen on signing him on a permanent basis, but Real Madrid are reluctant to do a deal with them due to their presence in the Champions League and seeing that as a rival for the league.

That’s not to say the deal will never happen, with the Valencia boss still being hopeful and Real Betis also being credited with an interest in the midfielder.

It doesn’t look like anything is close to happening right now, and the window closes shortly so it could be good news for Arsenal if they want to keep him for the rest of the campaign.