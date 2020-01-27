Arsenal produced an impressive statistic in the build-up to their opener against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

The Gunners racked up 22 passes in total involving all 10 of their outfield players on the pitch for Bukayo Saka’s opening goal against Bournemouth.

As seen in this tweet by Opta, the Gunners’ movement and passing in the move that produced the goal were of the highest quality.

Saka’s finish wasn’t half bad either, after a thumping shot that flew into the Bournemouth net.

There were certainly shades of the Arsenal sides of old in the build-up to that goal as the Gunners took the lead against their Premier League opponents Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta has infused his own style of possession-based football at Arsenal in a short space of time and surely Saka’s opener would have delighted the Spanish manager.

Arteta has been at the helm of Arsenal since December and has seen considerable improvement in terms of form from his players since taking up the job at the Emirates.