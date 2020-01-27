Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly noticed the fine form of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison as he considers long-term replacements for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

The England international has been one of the most outstanding attacking players in the Premier League this season, and it’s little surprise to see his form has caught the eye of a big name like Real Madrid, according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon.

This follows Maddison also being linked several times with Manchester United by the Daily Star and others in recent times, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next.

The 23-year-old doesn’t exactly look in urgent need of a move away from Leicester at the moment, however, with his fine form helping Brendan Rodgers’ side become genuine contenders for Champions League qualification.

The Foxes currently sit third in the Premier League table, and one imagines he’s got more chance of playing in Europe’s top club competition with Leicester next season than he would if he moved to Man Utd.

Real Madrid, however, are so often among the main challengers to win the Champions League, so if there really is a place for him to replace Modric at the Bernabeu, that would be a hard offer to turn down.