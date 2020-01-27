Jamie Carragher on how Klopp and Liverpool should approach FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Jurgen Klopp should be in charge of their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

The Merseyside giants were held to a surprise 2-2 draw in their fourth-round tie on Sunday as they squandered a two-goal lead to allow their opponents to secure a replay at Anfield.

With that encounter scheduled in for February 4, Klopp has since suggested that the senior players will continue with their plans to go on a mid-season break, and that he will be joining them with the U23 side set to be play the tie and they’ll be managed by boss Neil Critchley.

Unsurprisingly, that has led to a mixed reaction across the board from pundits and supporters alike, but Carragher believes that while it’s right to allow the senior players to stick with the plan and go on their warm-weather break, Klopp should stay behind and be in charge for the game.

As seen in his tweet below, the former Reds defender has cited the fact that the youngsters will be buoyed by being coached by Klopp in the build-up to the game, and he may risk negative headlines and front pages while he’s on the trip and not with the Liverpool team taking on Shrewsbury.

While the German tactician will no doubt feel as though there was enough quality and experience in the XI that he put out this past weekend to win the game and avoid the problematic replay altogether, it seems a bit of a farce for him to suggest that he won’t be around to take charge.

Time will tell if there is a change of heart or not, but it’s difficult to disagree with Carragher on this one…