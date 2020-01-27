Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho paid a classy tribute to Kobe Bryant back in November when he gave his first press conference as Spurs boss.

The basketball legend has just tragically passed away at the age of 41 and this old video of Mourinho is now doing the rounds on social media.

"If you have to speak about some examples of professionalism and being a serial winner, Kobe is a great example in his sport. In the world of sport." Rest in peace Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/0jQShDuE2Y — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) January 27, 2020

It’s clear Bryant meant a lot to people in football as well as basketball, with a long list of footballers paying tribute on social media today.

Speaking about Bryant back in November, Mourinho said: “I read one quote from Kobe Bryant. And if you have to speak about some examples of professionalism and serial winners, Kobe is a great example in his sport and in the world of sport.

“He says: ‘People say that I’m difficult but I’m only difficult for the ones that don’t share my principles.’ So all the colleagues that share his principles they just love him. The ones that don’t like him are the ones that don’t share the principles.”