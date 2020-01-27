Menu

Footballers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, as Ronaldo, Neymar and Liverpool stars among those to mourn basketball legend

Manchester United FC
Kobe Bryant has tragically died at the age of just 41 in what is a deeply sad day for the world of sport as a whole.

The basketball legend is one of the all-time greats of the game and his untimely passing has sparked sadness and a series of moving tributes from many of the biggest names in football.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi have all posted social media tributes to Bryant following last night’s news that the former NBA star had been killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In times like this, it can be hard to find words that justify how sad it is to see someone who inspired so many leave this world far too soon, but many of these social media messages from Bryant’s admirers in football seem truly fitting and heartfelt.

See below for a pick of the tributes from a number of the biggest names in football, including Ronaldo, Neymar, Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford…

