Footballers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, as Ronaldo, Neymar and Liverpool stars among those to mourn basketball legend

Kobe Bryant has tragically died at the age of just 41 in what is a deeply sad day for the world of sport as a whole.

The basketball legend is one of the all-time greats of the game and his untimely passing has sparked sadness and a series of moving tributes from many of the biggest names in football.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi have all posted social media tributes to Bryant following last night’s news that the former NBA star had been killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In times like this, it can be hard to find words that justify how sad it is to see someone who inspired so many leave this world far too soon, but many of these social media messages from Bryant’s admirers in football seem truly fitting and heartfelt.

See below for a pick of the tributes from a number of the biggest names in football, including Ronaldo, Neymar, Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford…

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend? pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos ??? #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

Terrible. Muy triste. Mis pensamientos y oraciones contigo y tu familia. Descansa en paz. pic.twitter.com/Z55QGUxF0o — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) January 26, 2020

Speechless, heartbreaking! Our thoughts are with the Bryant Family in these horrible times. #MambaForever #Gigi ?? https://t.co/3cr8hFCMNa — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 26, 2020

Heroes come and go

Legends are for ever ?

R.i.P. Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all the victims my prayers to the families #blackmambaforever https://t.co/JSoN1g9yea — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 26, 2020

True leyend. Hard to believe. We will miss you, Kobe. ???? pic.twitter.com/wki95dtS9Q — Luka Modri? (@lukamodric10) January 26, 2020

Difícil encontrar palabras para definir la grandeza de Kobe y más difícil aún encontrar algún consuelo en palabras ante esta desgracia. Descansen en paz Gianna, Kobe y las personas que les acompañaban en ese trágico momento — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) January 26, 2020

Hoje perdemos um dos maiores jogadores da história da NBA! Kobe, que Deus receba de braços abertos você e todos que, infelizmente, morreram nessa grande tragédia! ?? #RipKobeBryant #24 pic.twitter.com/riy5IeGbaQ — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) January 26, 2020

I just can't believe it. My condolences to his wife and love ones. Speechless. My prayers for the people who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. pic.twitter.com/JWaS46QIwO — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) January 26, 2020

Literally devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant, his daughter Gianna and all those on board the helicopter crash. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also of the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/6ZW3VrDqzn — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 26, 2020

Legends live forever ? A true inspiration to the world! Prayers are with Kobe’s family and everyone involved in this horrific tragedy. ?? pic.twitter.com/ecxYN1ro8M — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace Mamba pic.twitter.com/KpAtgtdqxm — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) January 26, 2020

If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will do it for you” – Kobe Bryant. Rest in peace. I'm absolutely devastated by this news. The world lost a great athlete. All my thoughts are with his family. ? pic.twitter.com/3d8qFYe9C8 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 26, 2020

Legend.

Idol.

More than a sportsman.

It‘s hard to believe.

Rest In Peace. ?? All my prayers are with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/b67JPZfny0 — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) January 26, 2020

A true inspiration in the sporting industry. RIP legend. ?? pic.twitter.com/riqBbwRfDc — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2020