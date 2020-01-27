Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has come under heavy criticism from Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt for his team selection plans in their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

This comes after Klopp announced that he would field a team that consists of youngsters in the FA Cup instead of his usual full-strength squad.

The German manager made the decision after his young Liverpool side were held to an unexpected 2-2 draw against their League One opposition.

Taking to social media, Holt said on Twitter, “Jurgen, LFC you’re embarrassing yourself,”

“You’re tarnishing your reputation. Rethink where you go from here.”

“You’re killing the FA Cup. There’s calls to kill the Carabao Cup. You’re killing us.”

“This is a battle The FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined.”

Continuing with the post he added, “This is a battle the EFL must win, or they should shut up shop. LFC need censuring and fining heavily. It’s not their football. It’s ours.”

“This path we’re on, forever losing out to Premier League greed has to stop.”

“It might have to be government or supporters that have to fight for our game in the end. In the absence of a strong FA or EFL there may be no other option.”

“We have stadia sales, clubs suing each other, non-payment of wages, clubs going out of business after being kicked out…. Just how much more evidence is needed for the FA and EFL to see it’s gone too far? FOOTBALL IS IN DISTRESS. Act for our pyramid or leave.” he concluded.

Klopp has maintained consistency in fielding a starting eleven of youngsters throughout Liverpool’s FA Cup campaign despite criticism coming in from different places.

The German manager has come into the firing line for allegedly undermining the domestic cup competitions for his decision to promote younger players in place of his strongest eleven. However, the Liverpool boss remains unphased.

The FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town will also see Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley taking charge of the team as per Klopp’s decision.