Liverpool already planning Premier League title victory parade

Liverpool are reportedly already making plans for a victory parade for when, as expected, they win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are currently 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and that could even go as high as 19 points as they have a game in hand over last season’s champions Manchester City.

It would take a spectacular collapse for Liverpool not to finally end their 30-year wait for the title, but of course many fans will not be keen to tempt fate.

So a report from The Athletic claiming plans are already underway for a parade to show off the trophy might not go down too well with some more superstitious supporters, though of course such major events do require a great deal of planning.

According to The Athletic, discussions have already started over a possible parade for Monday May 18, though there’s also some concern about possibly having to play in the Champions League final 12 days later.

LFC won Europe’s biggest club competition last season and were runners-up the year before, so few would be too surprised if Jurgen Klopp’s in-form side made it to the final once again.

Still, fans will be hoping that Klopp and his players are not getting too ahead of themselves and can remain fully focused on keeping performance levels high in order to bring home the Premier League trophy.