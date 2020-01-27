Man United plan to recall Alexis Sanchez and give him ANOTHER chance at Old Trafford next season

It’s still not clear what Man United’s strategy is when it comes to rebuilding and trying to get back to where they were.

It’s obvious that the squad is bloated with ageing players who aren’t good enough, but every time it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to move on and exclude some of the outcasts, they find themselves back in the team again.

Players like Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Nemanja Matic have proven they aren’t good enough, but they’ve all found a way back into the team in recent weeks.

If the fans though things might change next Summer, they could be wrong after reports suggested that Alexis Sanchez would get yet another chance in the team.

The Daily Star reported that United won’t loan or sell him again, and they plan to recall him from Inter next Summer and give him a chance to prove himself on their pre-season tour.

The 31 year old didn’t play well enough in the past couple of years at Old Trafford and he’s not done anything at Inter to suggest he’s back to his best, so it looks like a curious decision.

It’s not clear if this means there’s no money for new signings or if the club just want to try and get the best out of what they have, but it doesn’t sound like positive news for United fans.