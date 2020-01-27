Manchester United consider fresh bid to ramp up Bruno Fernandes transfer talks

Manchester United are reportedly considering a fresh bid to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes before the end of January.

The Portugal international has been linked time and time again with the Red Devils in recent weeks, and the Guardian now claim United will make a final push to sign him before the transfer deadline.

The report explains Man Utd are likely to offer something in the region of €55million for Fernandes in a bid to ramp up negotiations for the 25-year-old.

MUFC fans will no doubt be hoping this can finally do it for their club, with a new creative midfield signing of this ilk surely needed at Old Trafford this winter.

Fernandes has shone in his time with Sporting, looking like potentially one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders in Europe.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Fernandes could continue to perform at such a high level in the more competitive Premier League, but at this point United need to take a gamble on someone like this.

If they can land Sporting’s star player for a fee in the region of €55m it could end up being a great bargain for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.