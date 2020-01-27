Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly believes he can lure Kylian Mbappe to Anfield as talk of this ambitious potential transfer won’t quite die down.

This is according to Diario Gol, who report that Mbappe is unsettled at PSG and could consider leaving in the summer, with Klopp said to be hopeful of taking advantage of the situation by selling his Liverpool project to the player.

This is an exciting update on a rumour that has been gaining ground for some time, so can Liverpool fans really start daring to dream?

The Telegraph recently claimed there was some interest in Mbappe from Liverpool, though the report stressed the club were also considering more realistic targets.

Over the weekend, the Mbappe to Liverpool talk was fuelled even more by French journalist Julien Laurens.

Speaking in the video below on ESPN FC, Laurens claimed he could envisage the France international accepting an offer to move to LFC, though of course the Merseyside giants would have to cough up enough money to convince PSG to sell.

“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “If Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe.”

“If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

“But he’s only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jurgen Klopp.”

Mbappe himself has also raised one or two eyebrows in recent times with his comments on Liverpool.

Speaking to BBC Sport in the video clip below, the 21-year-old heaped praise on their form this season, and also spoke highly of Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying he was flattered that he copied his goal celebration in a game against Leicester City.

Here’s the full interview ? pic.twitter.com/4eAYQdjjBE — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 21, 2020

It remains to be seen if Liverpool really can afford such a deal, but they have been known to pull the odd surprise out of the hat in the transfer market.

Klopp oversaw big signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson that have really helped fire Liverpool to great success, with the club winning the Champions League last season and now looking huge favourites to win the Premier League title this term.

It’s easy to see why Mbappe might be tempted to link up with one of the best managers in the world and play in the Premier League, which is surely an ambition for all top footballers these days.

It would certainly be a joy to see such a top talent make his way to England, even if Liverpool’s rivals won’t exactly be pleased at this potential game-changer of a signing that could cement the club’s place at the top for years to come.