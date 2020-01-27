Barcelona forward Carles Perez is reportedly expected in Italy tomorrow to undergo his medical ahead of a switch to Serie A giants Roma.

The 21-year-old has played a limited role for the Catalan giants so far this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 12 appearances for the senior side.

Despite injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele this season and following the exit of Philippe Coutinho last summer, Perez has still been unable to cement his place in the starting XI, and so it appears as though he could now seek a more prominent role elsewhere.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is said to have confirmed that Perez is on the verge of joining the club.

It’s added that Perez is expected in Rome tomorrow where he will undergo his medical and put pen to paper on a four-year contract, while it’s suggested that Barcelona could receive €15m.

Importantly as well from a Barca perspective, it’s reported that there will be no buy-back clause included in the deal, so the reigning La Liga champions won’t have the option to re-sign him as part of this agreement if perhaps he impresses in Serie A and catches their eye in the future.

It remains to be seen if everything now goes through without any hitches, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though Perez could be set to become a Roma player imminently.

With a shortage of options in the final third for Quique Setien as he’ll likely only have Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati at this stage given the injury problems outlined above, it will be interesting to see whether or not Barcelona decide to bring in a reinforcement of their own to help fill that void.

As they remain in a tight La Liga title battle while they are still in the hunt for the Copa del Rey and Champions League, it could be argued that they need more quality and depth to be able to compete on multiple fronts.