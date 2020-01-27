Arsenal’s star midfielder Mesut Ozil tweeted to encourage his teammates after their 2-1 victory against Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The Arsenal number 10 was full of praise for his teammates and their performance despite not featuring for the Gunners in their FA Cup clash against Premier League minnows Bournemouth.

Ozil congratulated his fellow Arsenal teammates on progressing to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

As seen in his tweet here, Ozil also mentioned his German compatriot Shkodran Mustafi in the tweet and called the defender’s injury as ‘bad news’ and followed it up with a ‘get well soon’ wish to his teammate and a speedy recovery.

Great job guys ?? We made it to the 5th round ? One sad news we had this evening… Get well soon @MustafiOfficial #EmiratesFACup #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/OBHhuBATF5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 27, 2020

Mustafi was stretchered off in the second half after picking up an injury in the game and was replaced by Rob Holding.

The extent of the damage done to Mustafi is not yet known but Ozil and his fellow Arsenal teammates are in a buoyant mood after their 2-1 victory away to Bournemouth, which ensures their progression to the 5th round of the FA Cup.