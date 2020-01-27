Flamengo defender Pablo Mari may not be heading to Arsenal after all despite completing a medical with the club following transfer talks.

See the tweet below as journalist Vene Casagrande claims Mari passed a medical with the Gunners, but says talks between the two teams have not progressed well.

As formas que o Arsenal está tentando para concretizar a transação de Pablo Marí não agradam ao Flamengo, que não aceitou vender o zagueiro. O jogador fez exames médicos, foi aprovado, mas não teve acordo entre os clubes para um desfecho. #ODia — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) January 27, 2020

This has been backed up by a report from the Daily Mail, which states Mari is disappointed with how things have gone as negotiations break down and the deal looks on the brink of collapse.

This will undoubtedly disappoint Arsenal fans, with new manager Mikel Arteta inheriting a struggling squad in need of a major overhaul.

Mari could have been a particularly useful signing at the back for AFC, with the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos looking like clear weak links in the team for much of this season.

There’s not long left for Arsenal to get new players in this January, but supporters will be hoping the club have something else up their sleeve as this deal now seemingly looks out of reach.