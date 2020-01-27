Manchester United look like facing a likely delay if they want to hire former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

This is because if any club move for Pochettino now they will still have to fork out £10million to Spurs, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The report goes on to explain that Man Utd’s board remain keen on Pochettino, and that the club’s lack of major investment in the transfer market this January points towards current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being under big pressure to deliver between now and the end of the season.

The Norwegian tactician has not impressed since he landed the Red Devils job permanently last March, even though he initially looked to have breathed new life into the team in his stint as caretaker boss.

Pochettino, however, is the far more proven name in top level management and it probably now makes sense for MUFC to accept that they got this decision wrong.

The Argentine is surely the ideal choice to turn things around for United, but it may be that this move will have to wait until the summer, and if that is the case it makes sense that the club might not want to back Solskjaer in the transfer market just months before potentially axing him.

This could be a risky strategy, however, as there’s no guarantee another big club won’t snap Pochettino up in that time, while a lack of investment in this struggling squad will surely only lead towards longer-term problems if United miss out on a top four spot.